Blueberries bring out sweet side of tahini

In the early days of human civilization, before there were canning jars, refrigeration and freezer bags, fermentation was the most common way to preserve food. To this day many of our favorite delicacies, including booze and chocolate, depend on fermentation. But a lot of home cooks and food savers, myself included, feel intimidated by the prospect. We’re more likely to make vinegar pickles than fermented sour pickles, in part because the rules are more clear with canning. There’s less sniffing involved. The word “ferment,” after all, also means “a state of confusion, change, and lack of order or fighting,” all of which apply to the fermentation behind your beer. It’s a fight between the microbes you want to win and the ones you want to die, and you tip the field in your favor, causing the change you want.