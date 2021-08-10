Miramontes Announces Candidacy

(Fred Miramontes has announced his candidacy)....Miramontes is the current Undersheriff for Imperial County. The current Sheriff Ray Loera will not be seeking re-election. Miramontes has announced his name will be on the June 2022 ballot. Miramontes says Loera will leave some big shoes to fill, but he is confident , after working closely with Loera for more than 15 years, he can build upon his outstanding contributions.. Miramontes has been in law enforcement for 45 years, with 22 of those years in upper management. He began with the Brawley Police Department, worked 29 years with the California Highway Patrol and 15 years as Undersheriff for Imperial County.