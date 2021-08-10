Castro Walk

(On June 28 Ramon Castro went for a walk)....He is still walking. The walk, however, is almost over. The Brawley City Councilman is not walking for his heealth. There is a good reason. Castro's walk is to draw national attention to deported military veterans. The walk started on June 28 at Friendship Park at the Tijuana Border. The 45 day walk ends Wednbesday at the eastern end near Brownsville, Texas. During the walk along the US/Mexico Border, Castro endured rain, wind and extremely high temperatures. He averaged five to six hours of walking per day, but sometimes he walked as many as 15 hours a day. He has to wrap his ankles every morning due to stress fractures. Castro served 8 years in the Marine Corps and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Councilman has said his suffering is nothing compared to the hardships of non-US citizeen veterans who weere deported for committing what often were minor crimes involving drugs and alcohol or linked to emotional trauma related to thyeir military service.. Castro has formed the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, that has 3 primary goals; stop the deportation of American Veterans, let those who have been deported to return to the United Stat6es, and streamline the process that allows immigrants serving in the military to become US citizens.