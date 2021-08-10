Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brawley, CA

Castro Walk

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(On June 28 Ramon Castro went for a walk)....He is still walking. The walk, however, is almost over. The Brawley City Councilman is not walking for his heealth. There is a good reason. Castro's walk is to draw national attention to deported military veterans. The walk started on June 28 at Friendship Park at the Tijuana Border. The 45 day walk ends Wednbesday at the eastern end near Brownsville, Texas. During the walk along the US/Mexico Border, Castro endured rain, wind and extremely high temperatures. He averaged five to six hours of walking per day, but sometimes he walked as many as 15 hours a day. He has to wrap his ankles every morning due to stress fractures. Castro served 8 years in the Marine Corps and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Councilman has said his suffering is nothing compared to the hardships of non-US citizeen veterans who weere deported for committing what often were minor crimes involving drugs and alcohol or linked to emotional trauma related to thyeir military service.. Castro has formed the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, that has 3 primary goals; stop the deportation of American Veterans, let those who have been deported to return to the United Stat6es, and streamline the process that allows immigrants serving in the military to become US citizens.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brawley, CA
Government
City
Brawley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Brownsville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Deportation#Mexico#The Marine Corps#Thyeir Military Service#American#The United Stat6es
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicszip06.com

Walking into History

Walk leader Brad Kronstat leads a group of hikers out of the Guilford East River Preserve on Aug. 7. The walk was part of the Shoreline Greenway Trail’s First Saturday walk held every month. This month’s walk featured a talk from town historian Joel Helander about the property’s history.
Garden City, MIgardencitymi.org

Walking Club

Join the Garden City Parks and Rec Walking Club! Every Tuesday and Thursday "Chug along to Caseville" for the Famous Cheeseburger Festival or "Scoot to South Haven" for the National Blueberry Festival. Starting June 22nd at 7:45 am! Meet at the Garden City Civic Ice Arena to pick up your state maps and calendars to map your progress and warm up! On Friday August 20th, we'll have our own cheeseburger and blueberry festival of our own to celebrate our miles!
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Aerospace & DefenseKankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: Military words of wisdom

With our withdrawal from Afghanistan, we will not have active military troops directly in harm’s way. That does not mean that our troops are not constantly at risk even as they only prepare for their need in conflict. With that in mind, as I was talking to an old Air Force friend, we agreed that humor has always been a part of our military life.
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Helping Hoosier Veterans

The brave men and women who serve in our military sacrifice so much for our freedom, and when they return home, they often need additional support as they adjust to civilian life. Seeking employment can be difficult due to disability, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other factors. A new Indiana law ensures more of our struggling Hoosier veterans are eligible for financial assistance.
Silver City, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Esprit de corps brings cyclists through Silver City on border-to-border trek

“Wolverines, cougars, wolves … bears — what else?” said Dean Zenoni, turning to his wife, Lorri. “Grizzly habitats,” she responded, eyes bright. “Fires.”. “Team Zenoni” were sitting in the lobby of the historic Murray Hotel in downtown Silver City on the last day in July, running down a list of predators and other animals, including elk, moose and wild horses, that Dean and Lorri had been cautioned about as they passed through countless communities in five states on a 2,495-mile bicycle ride that took them from the U.S.-Canada border to the U.S.-Mexico border in just 60 days.
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

Airman advocates for neurodiversity in military

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AFNS) — A passenger-filled sedan rolled violently against a dirt median, abruptly halted on its roof and blocked oncoming traffic on the interstate. Master Sgt. Shale Norwitz’s duty to protect and serve took precedence. Due to his application of military training and a unique diagnosis, Norwitz safely...
Niland, CAkxoradio.com

Jesse King Memorial Center

(The Niland Public Safety Facility has a name)....It is the Jesse King Memorial Center. The County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution this week, approving the new name. Jesse King was a longtime resident of Niland and well known for serving as a volunteer for the Niland Fire Department for nearly ffour decades. In 1958 he accepted the non-salaried position as the Niland Fire Chief while working at the Southern Pacific Pipelines, Inc. He led the Niland Fire Department that was comprised entirely of volunteers. Chairman of the Board, Mike Kelley, said the Imperial County was proud to honor a man who gave so much to the community of Niland. The Center opened this year and houses the Niland Fire Department, County Sheriff Substation, and serves as a Cool Center for local residents.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Can God Exempt American Troops From Mandatory COVID-19 Shots?

The U.S. military and its courts are going to be looking deeply into religion soon, as the Biden administration has announced its demands for members of the U.S. military who want a religious exemption from the president’s requirement that everyone take the experimental COVID shots. Fox News reports that the...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Miramontes Announces Candidacy

(Fred Miramontes has announced his candidacy)....Miramontes is the current Undersheriff for Imperial County. The current Sheriff Ray Loera will not be seeking re-election. Miramontes has announced his name will be on the June 2022 ballot. Miramontes says Loera will leave some big shoes to fill, but he is confident , after working closely with Loera for more than 15 years, he can build upon his outstanding contributions.. Miramontes has been in law enforcement for 45 years, with 22 of those years in upper management. He began with the Brawley Police Department, worked 29 years with the California Highway Patrol and 15 years as Undersheriff for Imperial County.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Walking with Jesus

Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. Hebrews12:1. Lean food rations, waterproof boots, and a map are some of the essentials carried by hikers on the John Muir Trail. The John Muir Trail is a 211-mile path in the western United States that winds across creeks, around lakes and woods, and up and over mountains, encompassing 47,000 feet of elevation gain. Because traversing this trail takes about three weeks, carrying the right amount of supplies is critical. Too much and you will run out of strength to carry it all; too little and you won’t have what you need for the journey.
New Port Richey, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Recovery Walk

The ASAP (Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention) Recovery Committee will host a Stronger Together Recovery Walk on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, at Sims Park in New Port Richey. There will be T-shirts, vendors, speakers and prizes. Admission is free. Applications for vendor tables are now available. For general information, email.
Religionallongeorgia.com

Walk of Shame

When I visited Olympia, Greece, site of the ancient Olympics, I was not expecting to see a tribute to losers. Lining the path leading into the stadium to begin the games, athletes would pass by a line of statues. These statues lined the walk standing shoulder to shoulder. At first, I thought these must be champions in their sport, but our tour guide explained these were cheaters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy