Newsletter headline referenced old story

Portland Tribune
Monday's email newsletter for the Portland Tribune included an old headline.

Monday's email newsletter for the Portland Tribune included an old headline regarding a shooting in Washington County, not a headline from a current story. The Tribune regrets the error.

