DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars

(Sacramento, CA) — California’s DMV is warning consumers that stolen vehicles are being sold online fraudulently as used cars. State investigators have documented an increase in this illegal activity, which is sparked by a shortage of new vehicles available for sale and consumers willing to pay more for used ones. DMV says the stolen car rings are using online sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up to lure unsuspecting consumers. Buyers can protect themselves by comparing the name of the owner on the pink slip to the name of the seller and also by insisting on meeting the seller at a local DMV office to complete the vehicle transfer.