Sacramento, CA

DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online. This warning comes after DMV investigators report an increase in this type of illegal activity, which is fueled by a shortage of new vehicles for sale, and consumers willing to pay more for used ones.

