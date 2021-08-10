Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Health Alliance nursing contract squeaks past, but lasts less than a year before process restart

By Sue Reinert
cambridgeday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Alliance nursing contract squeaks past, but lasts less than a year before process restart. Union nurses at Cambridge Health Alliance have ratified a contract despite a change in time-off benefits that members had staunchly opposed. The new agreement barely won approval among nurses at CHA Cambridge Hospital, with a vote of 76 in favor and 74 opposed, according to the union’s Facebook page. And it expires in less than a year, on June 30.

