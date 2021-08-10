Cancel
MLB The Show 21 Field of Dreams Program – How to unlock 99 OVR Roberto Clemente, rewards, and more

By Chris Studley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 12, Major League Baseball is headed to the great state of Iowa. MLB will have a special Field of Dreams game in the state. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play next to the cornfield, a nod to the classic Field of Dreams movie from 1989. And in commemoration of the event, San Diego Studios has launched a new Field of Dreams player program, with the final prize being a 99 OVR Signature series card of iconic Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente. Let’s go over what you need to do to complete the program.

