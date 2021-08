The first Kite Festival is slated to take to the skies in Loveland offering a family friendly celebration that will benefit Aspire3D, a new nonprofit. “The board felt that we needed some sort of big, high profile event to get the word out about affordable housing and Aspire. We wanted to do something different and unique,” said Christopher Atib, event director for the nonprofit. “I didn’t want to do another 5K or a fancy gala. So I was like ‘how about a kite festival’ and it stuck; the board liked it.”