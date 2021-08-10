Conshohocken has Been Invited to Reading – The R-Phils THIS Coming Sunday

This coming Sunday August 15, 2021 all of Conshohocken is invited to visit First Energy Stadium to watch the Reading Phillies take on the Akron Rubberducks and tickets are FREE. That’s right stop by Coll’s Custom Framing this week and pick up your General Admission tickets free of charge. It promises to be a really nice event and hundreds if not thousands of local residents are expected to be in the stands.