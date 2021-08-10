SHOEMAKER: Another hidden jewel

Often we describe Milledgeville as a hidden jewel. Its history, collegiate atmosphere, recreation and welcoming people often go unnoticed by the larger world. Recently we discovered another hidden jewell … the Milledgeville Police Department. We were recently the victim of a burglary. As soon as we discovered this, we called the Milledgeville Police. Within minutes, Sgt. Chappel and Officer J. Webb arrived. They reviewed the situation carefully, competently and compassionately, including our videos of the crime. The perpetrator was identified and was arrested within hours.