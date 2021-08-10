Sheila P. DeMarco

Cancel
Sheila P. (Lehane) DeMarco of Vineyard Haven, formerly of Somerville, died on August 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of James A. DeMarco; the loving mother of Kristen Perriello of Billerica; the sister of Catherine Broughton, Ann Rutkowski, the late Mary DeYoung, Dorothy Hutchko, and Eileen Lehane; and the dear grandmother of Rachel, Connor, and Megan.

