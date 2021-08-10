Sheila P. DeMarco

Sheila Anne (Powell) Norris opened her eyes Saturday morning July 31st, 2021, in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born November 8, 1946 to the late Frank and Margaret Powell. A 1964 graduate of Frazeysburg High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Norris, on November 14, 1964. To her family, she was the perfect wife, mother, and grandmother. Sheila was always kind, calm, steady and had a servant’s heart. She was especially happy in her kitchen with her family around her. She was the ultimate homemaker, providing delicious meals to her family every night. She would burn the midnight oil, sewing one of a kind dresses for her daughters for special occasions when they were young. She was extremely funny and always tried to make her children laugh, at which she succeeded.