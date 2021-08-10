Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Windjammers 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, 5—try the open beta tomorrow

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotemu has confirmed that its sequel to the revitalized 1994 NEOGEO cult-classic is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and an open beta on both platforms is set to launch tomorrow. Also set to launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, Windjammers 2 on “PS4 and PS5 was a no-brainer,”...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windjammers 2#Playstation Plus#Playstation 4#Playstation 5#Neogeo#Ps Vita#Stadium#Streets Of Rage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Splitgate Release Date: When is Splitgate coming out of Open Beta?

Splitgate, the team-based FPS with Portal-esque elements, is getting its final release delayed to August. July 27 was the game’s original launch date. This is after it has spent a couple of years in Early Access. Splitgate experienced a surge in popularity recently due to the addition of cross-play compatibility with Xbox and Playstation. However, this has caused several server issues, which is the cause of the game’s delay. As of now, no specific date in August has been announced for the full release.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PlayStation 5 Beta Firmware Update Introduces M.2 SSD Support

With the latest beta firmware for PlayStation 5, M.2 SSD support for the expandable port has finally been unlocked. Both models of the PlayStation 5 each include an SSD on board, with a capacity of 825 GB each. From there, users will now be able to add another SSD assuming it meets requirements. Support has been locked for users to add in an SSD, mainly as a result of models not being available. The PS5 requires very specific read/write speeds, and we just saw the first PlayStation 5 compatible SSD get revealed this week. Prices will not be cheap on these, with the top model costing $1000 for 4TB of storage.
Video GamesIGN

Back 4 Blood: A Preview of the Open Beta

Back 4 Blood, the four-player coop survival zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios – the team that brought you the original Left 4 Dead – will open its doors back up to players beginning with an early access open beta that runs from August 5-9 for anyone who's pre-ordered, with a fully open beta to follow from August 12-16. To kick off our month-long IGN First for Back 4 Blood, I was able to visit Turtle Rock for a sneak peak at what they have in store for us with regards to both PVE and PVP. And while I was regularly grabbed, puked on, smashed, set on fire, and covered in sticky debilitating phlegm, the one thing that was on my mind as I left the studio was “Man... do I want to play some more.”
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: Back 4 Blood Early Access Open Beta Codes For PlayStation 4 & 5

Zombie shooters are popular for many reasons, but Left 4 Dead (L4D) and its successor have shown that nothing can beat the fun of nailing the Special Infected in the head, playing with friends, or against them in the humans-versus-undead mode, working together to complete tasks for certain stages, and coming out of the carnage alive.
Theater & Dancethenerdstash.com

PlayStation Now Adds Undertale, NieR Starting Tomorrow

Sony has announced today that the company is adding three new games to the PlayStation Now August 2021 line-up starting from August 3, with two of them are gaming fans’ favorite RPGs: NieR: Automata and Undertale. The first RPG title, NieR: Automata, tells the story of two androids named 2B and 9s fighting against otherworldly machine lifeforms in an overrun dystopia. It gained accolades from fans and critics alike thanks to director Yoko Taro’s unique storytelling, Keiichi Okabe’s ethereal composition, and PlatinumGames’ (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising) involvement in the combat department. However, NieR: Automata will only be available until Monday, November 1, 2021. If you haven’t played the game yet, better run through all the five endings (or 26 if you really want to see the joke endings as well) once it’s available before it left later this year.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Comparison Video Confirms Resolution on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and More

A new Back 4 Blood comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the current-gen consoles and PC versions of the game. The new video, which is based on the open beta currently available in early access to anyone who pre-ordered the game, has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, who also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game in Act 1 will run at 2160p resolution, although dynamic resolution can be used in other areas. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions seem to work quite similar, with the only major differences being the PC version, which has a higher standard FOV and more.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Back 4 Blood Beta Can Be Downloaded Through PlayStation Digital Storefront

One of the more anticipated video game titles still slated to release this year is Back 4 Blood. This video game had received an alpha build for players to try out in the past. But now, all eyes are on the upcoming beta. Those of you who pre-ordered a copy of this game could get into the early access beta first starting tomorrow, August 5, 2021. However, if you had pre-ordered the game through the PlayStation digital storefront, you might be wondering where your beta code is.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 Beta Starts Tomorrow; Sign-ups Ongoing

Closed beta tests of Age of Empires 4 will begin tomorrow. It will be the first opportunity to play the next part of the iconic series. It looks like Age of Empires fans will soon be able to take a break from the non-stop gameplay of the original trilogy to test the latest installment in the series. On August 5 a closed beta of the upcoming game will start. It will last up to 11 days. This will be the first opportunity to get an up-close look at Age of Empires 4. Sign-ups via the Age Insider website have already begun.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Here's when Back 4 Blood's open beta kicks off today

While some folks had a chance to play Back 4 Blood's beta last week, today the open beta goes live so everyone can give the new Left 4 Dead-like a go. If you haven't had a chance to try it out yet, players get access to a bunch of campaign missions, with a different objective in each. It's a decent chunk of content that gives a good sense of what to expect in the full version of the first-person zombie basher, plus you can try out the PvP versus mode.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Riders Republic Beta Coming Later This Month

Ubisoft has announced dates and details for the upcoming Beta for Riders Republic, giving players a chance to hit the slopes/trails. If you’ve been looking forward to getting your hands on Riders Republic, but bummed about the handful of delays, you’re in luck. Later this month, August 23-25th to be exact, you’ll be able to test out a handful of modes in the game before its full launch.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video GamesCollider

‘Brawlhalla’ Season 4 Battle Pass Coming Tomorrow

Brawlhalla, the free-to-play cross-platform 2D fighting game, has announced the coming of its Season 4 Battle Pass, and with it, they’ve released some teasers ranging from art to in-game clips. Blue Mammoth Games, the developers behind Brawlhalla, have categorized these teasers on their website, where there are 16 in total.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Windjammers 2 Open Beta Kicks Off Tomorrow

Windjammers 2 has been coming along for a good while now, and although it still doesn’t have a release window, developer Dotemu suddenly announced it’s getting an open beta beginning tomorrow. The team also confirmed that the game is coming to PlayStation consoles after previously being listed for Switch, PC, and Stadia.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Windjammers 2 out soon on PS4 & PS5, open multiplayer Beta starts tomorrow

Bonjour, this is Cyrille from Dotemu! I’m the executive producer of Windjammers 2. You may be familiar with other works of ours, such as Streets of Rage 4 (released last year) and the port of the original Windjammers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017. We are a small team here in Paris and retro is our motto. Ever since our re-release of the first Windjammers game, we’ve been anxious to do a sequel. In fact, Windjammers 2 is the first game that we’re developing 100% in-house! We can’t wait for you to try it yourselves. More on that in a bit…
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Resurrected Open Beta and Early Access Schedules Announced

Game company Blizzard recently confirmed the upcoming Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta and early access dates. According to the game company, the early access schedule will begin this Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT and end after the weekend. Early access will be available to anyone who pre-ordered the Diablo 2: Resurrected or Diablo Prime Evil Collection on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, there is no Early Access weekend available for those who get the Nintendo Switch version.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week

Microsoft has confirmed the full lineup of new titles making their Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One debuts over the coming days. First up this week is the long-awaited arrival of popular rogue-like dungeon-crawler Hades. Players take control of the immortal Prince of the Underworld and must free themselves from the clutches of the god of the dead by fighting through the underworld using powers and mythic weapons.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Arashi: Castles of Sin Confirmed for PlayStation VR Launch Tomorrow

Endeavor One, the virtual reality (VR) studio best known for Halo: Recruit is about to launch its biggest project to date, the PlayStation VR exclusive Arashi: Castles of Sin. Today, the studio has released a brand new trailer confirming the launch date will be tomorrow. Set in feudal Japan, Arashi:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy