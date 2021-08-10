Windjammers 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, 5—try the open beta tomorrow

Sony has announced today that the company is adding three new games to the PlayStation Now August 2021 line-up starting from August 3, with two of them are gaming fans’ favorite RPGs: NieR: Automata and Undertale. The first RPG title, NieR: Automata, tells the story of two androids named 2B and 9s fighting against otherworldly machine lifeforms in an overrun dystopia. It gained accolades from fans and critics alike thanks to director Yoko Taro’s unique storytelling, Keiichi Okabe’s ethereal composition, and PlatinumGames’ (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising) involvement in the combat department. However, NieR: Automata will only be available until Monday, November 1, 2021. If you haven’t played the game yet, better run through all the five endings (or 26 if you really want to see the joke endings as well) once it’s available before it left later this year.