Microsoft Game Studios revealed more info this week on Forza Horizon 5 as they released details on seasons and biomes in the game. It's not exactly the most thrilling reveal for a lot of gamers, but if you're a racing fan, you wanna know what kind of courses, terrain, and weather you're going to be dealing with when the game comes around. On Xbox Wire, they give a slight preview to a lot of new areas, including the Tropical Coast, Arid Hills, the Living Desert, Rocky Coast, the urban City of Guanajuato, a Volcano, and more. You can read a snipper below with some screenshots and you can check out the article here.