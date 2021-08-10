Cancel
MLB

'Camp Strickland' kept Crew relievers sharp

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Hunter Strickland called it “a good situation for a bad situation,” and that sounded about right. Strickland and fellow Brewers reliever Jake Cousins were both back on the active roster for Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs after recovering from COVID-19 together at Strickland’s property in rural Georgia. With their return, four of the nine Brewers sidelined either by a positive test or because of contact tracing were back in action.

