Brett Sanchez Brings Wrestling Success to Pioneer Valley High

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 5 days ago

Brett Sanchez, a champion wrestler and coach, has been named the boys wrestling coach at Pioneer Valley High. Sanchez comes to Pioneer Valley from Clackamas Community College in Oregon, where he served as the associate head wrestling coach on a three-time National Junior College Athletic Association championship team. In the three seasons at Clackamas, the program developed 26 NJCAA National All-Americans with two national dual meet titles as well.

