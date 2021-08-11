O’Fallon City Council August 12 agenda: Harvest development, Frontier Justice gun store and range
The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.www.70westsentinel.com
Comments / 0