Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

A good question to have when it comes to stars of all career paths is how much should they charge for their time? Surely, stars do deserve something from the fans for their time and efforts into giving the fans just what they request, but what's the price point? Some fans even feel that the stars owe it to them as the fans are a main reason why they are where they are in life. With all of that to think about, Alexa Bliss and Big E are just two of the many stars that charge a premium for their time and effort.