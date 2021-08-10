Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Khabib ‘Humiliated’ In Training Fight By UFC Star

Wrestling-edge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Jon Anik
Person
Mike Swick
Person
Islam Makhachev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Cra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals How Much Money He Made In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mail

Khabib Nurmagomedov has AGREED a sensational UFC return to avenge Islam Makhachev if he loses against Rafael dos Anjos on Fight Island, claims the Brazilian MMA star... despite former champion insisting he will NEVER come out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov will sensationally come out of retirement to fight Rafael dos Anjos if he beats Islam Makhachev, the Brazilian has claimed. Dos Anjos shared an update on Twitter, writing: 'I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30, 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that.'
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Khabib Reveals Reason For Turning Down $100 Million Floyd Mayweather Fight

Believe it or not, Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered a chance to fight Floyd Mayweather. However, he ultimately turned down that opportunity. During a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Nurmagomedov spilled the beans that he was offered $100 million to square off with Mayweather. The reason he rejected that bout is because he doesn’t choose his fights based on the payouts.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson troll Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Street Fighting comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be happily retired but that hasn’t stopped his longtime rivals like Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson from talking trash. Both Diaz and Ferguson have a storied history with the now former UFC lightweight champion. Tony and Khabib were actually booked to fight on five different occasions, however none of those contests ever came to fruition due to injuries and weight misses suffered by both fighters.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting style: “I was never his fan”

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev explained why he did not enjoy watching Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, saying that “I was never his fan.”. Fiziev is one of the top strikers in the UFC lightweight division and he just put on a show against veteran Bobby Green at UFC 265. In a three-round war, Fiziev outpointed Green to take home the decision and improve to 4-1 in the UFC. The pair of fighters also took home $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” The talented Fiziev is quickly closing in on the top-15 of the UFC lightweight division and could potentially make an even bigger push should he be able to get a fight against one of the top dogs in the division. And even though he’s retired now, there’s no bigger fish in the sea than the former champion Nurmagomedov.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor sounds off against ‘fat mess’ Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor continues to feud against everybody, this time taking aim at UFC legend Daniel Cormier. To recall, McGregor recently went below the belt when he referenced the passing of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father in a rebuttal against his rival. It was after Khabib congratulated Dustin Poirier for his victory over the Irishman in their UFC 264 fight, saying “good always defeats evil, very happy for Dustin Poirier.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Dream Fight’ Demand To Dana White Leaks

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of mixed martial arts and the UFC’s most iconic names, where prior to his retirement here he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. In a recently released video clip by ES News, former Ultimate Fighting Championship...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests next UFC opponent for Henry Cejudo must “bring some numbers” to the table

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that the next UFC opponent for Henry Cejudo must “bring some numbers” to the table. Nurmagomedov has been retired from MMA since earlier this year, and Cejudo has been retired since last summer. Both men hung up their gloves at the top of their games as both fighters were champions who vacated their titles before retiring from the sport. But with both men still in their 30s, there have been suggestions that the right fight could be enough to coax back either Nurmagomedov or Cejudo to the Octagon. Who that fight could be is anyone’s guess, but if the numbers are big enough, a comeback could be in store.
UFCMMAmania.com

Report: Khabib signs soccer contract with Russian team FC Legion Dynamo

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov appears committed to his mixed martial arts (MMA) retirement, but the world of soccer is ripe for the picking. Nurmagomedov (29-0) has reportedly signed a contract with FC Legion Dynamo, a third-tier team in Russian professional soccer, according to Sun Sport’s Chisanga...
UFCTMZ.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He's Never Returning To Fighting Again

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired FOR REAL ... so says the UFC superstar himself, who tells TMZ Sports there's absolutely no plans of a comeback in the works. The 32-year-old laid down his gloves after beating Justin Gaethje in 2020 ... but given that he's still in the prime of his career, many believed he'd eventually make his way back to the UFC Octagon.
UFCESPN

Ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov signs for Russian third-division side

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from Mixed Martial Arts in last October, has signed for third-tier Russian side FC Legion Dynamo. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24, his first fight following the death of his father, Abdulmanap, from complications caused by COVID-19.
UFCscrapdigest.com

Khabib reveals who hit him the HARDEST

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from the sport for good but it will always be interesting to give his insights on the state of the lightweight division. In a podcast with Mike Tyson, he revealed that of all the opponents he faced, one opponent stood out in terms of power.
Combat Sportshypebeast.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov Discusses GSP Fight, Conor McGregor and Wrestling Bears on Mike Tyson's 'Hotboxin'

Khabib Nurmagomedov has just finished his full interview with Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast. Joined by “Triple C” Henry Cejudo, the three go deep in sharing personal stories of their time in the cage/ring, all while focusing on Nurmagomedov’s 12-year professional MMA career. The trio starts off with Tyson and some of his more infamous stories and why he chose to reconcile with his former adversaries.

Comments / 7

Community Policy