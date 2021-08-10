Cancel
If you're not grilling sardines this summer, you're missing out

By Ronnie Koenig
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're not traveling too far this summer, or if you just want to take a short trip to the Mediterranean in your own backyard, I have a secret for you — sardines. These lovely little fish are not only healthy, they're cheap, so easy to cook and very, very tasty. The light and fresh taste of a slightly salty fresh sardine, prepped with EVOO, salt and pepper, grilled and dressed with nothing more than a squeeze of lemon is actually a transformative experience that will make you feel like you're dining on the balcony of your quaint villa on the island of Skopelos overlooking the Aegean Sea. (I haven't actually been there, but I've seen Mamma Mia!).

