COLLINS — D. Jean (Bowens) Raboin, 78, of Collins, Ohio, passed away Aug. 9, 2021. She was born April 4, 1943, in Kentucky and moved to the Berlin Heights area as a child. She went on to raise six children with her beloved husband, Wayne T. Raboin. Jean enjoyed gardening, crocheting and painting ceramics. She loved taking walks with her friend, Joanie. Jean collected angel figurines and loved reading her Bible.