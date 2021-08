Social media is a great way to give your besties a glimpse into your life, and the point-of-view (POV) trend takes things one step further. It makes your followers feel like they’re actually sitting across from you in a booth at a restaurant, getting ready with you, or taking a selfie of you. Even if it’s only for a minute when they’re double-tapping your post, they imagine what it’s like to walk in your shoes and experience everything from your personal lens. If you really want to let your BFFs live in your moment, check out these Instagram captions for POV pics to add to the already-immersive experience.