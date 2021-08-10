Styrian MotoGP Wrap-up

Many men have become extremely good riders, winning races and championships, but none have done so in such cheerful, entertaining style as Valentino Rossi. The Italian rider made his psychological campaigns against rivals Max Biaggi and Sete Gibernau seem lightheartedly easy, but he was always entirely serious about winning. Those who have ridden against him have contrasted the “nice guy” he portrays in person with the very different man he became if you got close to him on the track.