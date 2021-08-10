Styrian MotoGP Wrap-up
While I’m sure you already know the finish order, proper journalism still requires some opening-paragraph drama. On the high-speed Austrian Spielberg track, pole-sitter Jorge Martin (that’s mar-TEEN) on a Pramac Ducati eluded a relentless stern chase by the defending champion, Joan Mir (Suzuki); a second and a half behind them came current point leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in third. The race was a 27-lap restart after a lap 3/turn 3 accident between the fallen KTM of Dani Pedrosa, who has returned to MotoGP in a wild-card appearance, and Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia. The riders were unhurt but the bikes were destroyed by fire.www.cycleworld.com
