'Major' flaring event causes dark smoke to rise from Richmond Chevron Refinery
The Chevron Refinery in Richmond experienced a flareup on Tuesday, releasing an "unknown" amount of hazardous materials in the air. Fire officials have confirmed the flaring event to KCBS Radio but have not yet provided further details. According to a report filed by Chevron with California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the "unplanned" event released "an unknown amount of (sulfur dioxide) into the atmosphere."www.audacy.com
