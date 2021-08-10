Apple Seeds Fifth iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Betas to Developers for Testing

Update 07/29/21: iOS 15 Beta 4 has been released to developers and the public with several new tweaks. Every year, Apple releases major updates for its iPhone and iPad operating systems in the fall. For months before that, it releases beta test versions for developers and the public. They’re often incomplete and buggy, but it can be exciting to try out everything before it gets pushed out to a billion devices in the fall. We highly recommend you do not run this beta on a critical device. Yes, you can downgrade back to iOS or iPadOS 14, but it’s not a fast and easy process, and you may lose some of the information that you haven’t backed up or saved in the cloud. We also recommend you backup your iPhone or iPad before you get started. If you want to know all about the new features coming to your iPhone and iPad this fall, check out our iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 guides.