U.S. Politics

Biden proposes Pagan as deputy trade representative, Frost as assistant Treasury secretary

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Maria Luisa Pagan to be deputy U.S. trade representative based in Geneva and Joshua Frost to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial markets, the White House said in a statement. Pagan, who was born...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

