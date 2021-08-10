Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

$45 Million Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton, Florida, Offers “Everything You Could Ever Want”

By Fang Block
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA waterfront estate located in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton that offers a resort-like list of luxury amenities is up for grabs for a cool $45 million. Situated on nearly an acre of land, the estate has a main residence and a separate guest house with a total of 13,265 square feet of living space, according to the listing posted by Chad Carroll of Compass last week.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#The Waterfront#Shopping Centers#Waterfront Estate#Compass#Baltic Hotel Group#A F P Of North America#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Boca Raton Interior Designer Sued Over Boca Bridges Home

Homeowner Alleges Nikki Levy Interiors Engaged In Deceitful Practices To Increase Commission. Plaintiff Wants To Know How Designer Spent $115,000. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton interior designer is facing a lawsuit from the new owners of a home in Boca Bridges […] The article FLORIDA: Boca Raton Interior Designer Sued Over Boca Bridges Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Boston’s skinniest home built out of spite in inheritance row goes on market for $1.2m

The famous “skinny house” in Boston – the city’s slimmest home, just 10 feet wide and 30 feet long – is up for sale again, this time for $1.2 million.The house, located in the city’s North End at 44 Hull Street, was listed for sale on Monday by Carmela Laurella of CL Properties for the first time since 2017, when it was sold for $900,000, reported The Boston Globe.The four-story building has a roof deck, private garden, two bedrooms, kitchen and a bathroom. It narrows down further to a mere 9.25 feet wide at the rear and measures about 1,165...
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

A Gatsby-Esque Mansion on Long Island Just Hit the Market for $55 Million—and Its Interiors Are Insane

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Jay Gatsby, here's your chance: A $55 million estate on Long Island just hit the market—and its interiors are insane. Located in Great Neck, the waterfront estate—known as The Fountains—was built in 1928 and encompasses three residences totaling 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms across 60,000 square feet. The current owner purchased the mammoth property for $15.85 million in 2013. (It was previously listed for $100 million in 2015, and again, in 2017, for $85 million.)
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Floyd Mayweather Lands $18 Million Miami Beach Mansion

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has just dropped $18 million on a knock-out new waterfront estate in Miami Beach. The contemporary three-story spread is set on the city’s upscale and guard-gated Palm Island, an enclave where the typical asking price for a home stood at $21 million in July, a whopping 200% increase from the same time in 2020, according to data from realtor.com.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Chateau-Like Connecticut Mansion Lords Over 285 Feet of Private Waterfront

This Nantucket-style contemporary on the secluded tip of Brush Island offers 285 feet of private beachfront and panoramic water views of Long Island Sound and Holly Pond. The home was designed by the architect Roger Bartels and built in 2000. It is inspired by one of his favorite works of architecture, the 16th-century Château de Chenonceau in France’s Loire Valley, according to the listing agent.
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

Waterfront estate sells at historic price in Park Shore

An exquisite waterfront estate located at 233 Mermaids Bight has sold for $13.7 million — it is the most expensive single-family home sale in the history of Park Shore. Custom designed and built by its owner, this one-of-a-kind residence evokes coastal elegance inside and out, from its lavish interior design to an outdoor oasis complete with a deep-water dock. The property was marketed exclusively by Kim Price of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Central Naples office.
Clark County, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Experience luxury right now

Without question, one of the most prestigious communities in all of the Las Vegas Valley is Spanish Trail, a 640-acre, master-planned slice of heaven featuring a 27-hole championship golf course designed by legendary golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. and featuring three distinct, nine-hole courses: Canyon, Lakes and Sunrise. As you drive through this community, it’s hard to not be seriously impressed. And now this life of luxury can be yours, as a home has just become available there.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

‘Skinny House’ in Boston on the market for $1.2 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston home known for its narrow structure is on the market for $1.2 million. The house, referred to as the “Skinny House,” is located at 44 Hull St. and consists of 1,165 square feet, according to a Zillow listing. It is situated between two brick residences...
Boca Raton, FLconnectcre.com

Grover Corlew Acquires Boca Raton Office Tower for $45M

Real estate investment group Grover Corlew has acquired Bank of America Tower, a 109,497-square-foot office tower in downtown Boca Raton. The sales price was $44.6 million. Located at 150 East Palmetto Park Road in downtown Boca Raton, the property is located less than a mile of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, which is currently undergoing a $150 million renovation. Downtown Boca Raton is known for upscale restaurants, entertainment, shopping and lifestyle venues. Tenants at the property include Bank of America, Charles Schwab and Waypoint Residential.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

Ocean Shores Waterfront Real Estate

All listings featuring the icon are provided courtesy of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. The database information herein is provided from and copyrighted by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS). NWMLS data may not be reproduced or redistributed and is only for people viewing this site. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The information contained in these listings has not been verified by Compass and should be verified by the buyer. All properties are subject to prior sale or withdrawal. All rights are reserved by copyright. Property locations as displayed on any map are best approximations only and exact locations should be independently verified.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Asking $33.95 Million: A California Compound That Isn’t Quite Finished Yet

The pandemic-fueled market has come to this: A Southern California compound with an unfinished main house is asking $33.95 million. Located in Hope Ranch, a wealthy community just up the coast from Santa Barbara, the roughly 13-acre property has around 400 feet of waterfront, according to the listing agents. The main home, which is fully gutted and ready for renovation, comes with approved plans to be rebuilt as an Andalusian farmhouse-style residence with 7,500 square feet, up from 5,000 square feet.
Boca Raton, FLtherealdeal.com

Cortland pays $230M for Boca Raton apartments, marking priciest multifamily sale of year

A new apartment community in Boca Raton sold for $230 million, marking the most expensive multifamily sale in South Florida this year. Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties, Schmier Property Group and Wheelock Street Capital sold the 456-unit, seven-building development to Atlanta-based Cortland, according to a press release. The Residences at Uptown Boca was completed last year and is 99 percent leased, with just the model unit remaining, a spokesperson said.
Boca Raton, FLtherealdeal.com

Professional race car driver buys Boca Raton manse for $19M

Professional race car driver Jason McCarthy bought a Boca Raton mansion for $19 million. Records show McCarthy and his wife, Newsha McCarthy, bought the house at 379 East Alexander Palm Road in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club from David and Holly Meehan. The buyers borrowed $10.8 million from JPMorgan Chase Bank.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Kim Robinson of First Team Sells Modern Waterfront Naples Estate for $6.6 Million

“The seller of this home was a referral and homes at this level are few and far between. I knew this property was one-of-a-kind and my goal was to make sure to get as many eyes on it as possible because once people saw it, they understood how special it is and saw the value in it,” says Kim. “In order to create maximum exposure and maximize the sales price for my client’s home, I presented a robust media proposal consisting of print and digital marketing, a tremendous amount of outreach to agents from LA and Orange County, and a focus on reaching high-net-worth buyers all over the world,” she explains.
Boca Raton, FLCommercial Observer

Prime US REIT, KBS Secure $65M Loan for One Town Center in Boca Raton

KBS — on behalf of Singapore-based Prime US REIT — secured a $64.7 million acquisition loan from Citizens Bank for One Town Center, its 10-story office building in Downtown Boca Raton, Fla., property records show. Last month, the Singaporean real estate investment trust purchased the building for $99.5 million. KBS,...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

It’s Still Better To Rent A Home In Boca Raton – Here’s Why

At the start of the pandemic, there was a lot of concern about the housing market for good reason. The logic went that people would not only be staying in place but would have less money to spend on the property even if they wanted to move. What with businesses closing and jobs being lost, this seemed inevitable.
Real EstatePlainview Daily Herald

This sprawling Sonoma estate for sale wants a Bitcoin offer

Santa Rosa homes on sprawling acreage with pools aren't exactly unique in North Bay real estate, but when the buyer can pay for them in Bitcoin, things get interesting. The property at 2600 Warrington Road in Santa Rosa offers over 17 acres. It includes a custom-built main home with a wine cellar, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool, as well as a separate and fully equipped one bedroom cottage with an office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy