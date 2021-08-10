$45 Million Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton, Florida, Offers “Everything You Could Ever Want”
A waterfront estate located in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton that offers a resort-like list of luxury amenities is up for grabs for a cool $45 million. Situated on nearly an acre of land, the estate has a main residence and a separate guest house with a total of 13,265 square feet of living space, according to the listing posted by Chad Carroll of Compass last week.www.mansionglobal.com
Comments / 0