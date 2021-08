Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Peralta, it took Milwaukee's offense until the seventh inning to take the lead for good, but he avoided taking a loss. The 25-year-old has collected a win and three no-decisions in his last four starts. Peralta continues to be a pleasant surprise this year with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 154:49 K:BB through 114 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). The right-hander is projected to make his next start versus a depleted Cubs team next week.