Soccer

Women’s soccer exhibition tomorrow and men’s on Saturday…

By HoosU Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Women's soccer exhibition tomorrow and men's on Saturday… -- HoosU 08/10/2021 5:08PM.

virginia.sportswar.com

Soccer
Sports
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Men’s soccer team backs women’s lawsuit for equal pay as female players score a spot in Olympic semi-finals

The US women’s soccer team has argued for years that it deserves the same pay as the men’s team. In an official court filing, the men’s team said it agreed. “The United States Soccer Federation markets the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams under the slogan, ‘One Nation. One Team,’” the US Men’s National Team wrote in an amicus brief on Friday. “But for more than 30 years, the Federation has treated the Women’s National Team players as second-class citizens.”
Bronx, NYfordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Releases 2021 Schedule

Bronx, N.Y. – (August 2, 2021) – The defending Atlantic 10 champion Fordham men’s soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season, featuring 18 regular season contests, which includes eight Atlantic 10 Conference matches and a premier showdown with 2019 NCAA champion Georgetown. Read the full story on...
Durham, NCgoduke.com

Men's and Women's Soccer Ticket Prices Announced

DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer teams have announced ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2021 season. Season tickets are available to purchase now, while women's soccer single-game tickets will be available Tuesday, Aug. 10, and men's single-game tickets on Monday, Aug. 16. Admission...
Soccerchatsports.com

U.S. Men's Soccer Team

The Gold Cup is returning to the U.S.A. -- and the champions celebrated with an all-out rager for the ages ... including a makeshift Slip 'N Slide, chugging booze from the trophy and having a T-Pain jam session!!. Sunday night's finals match between the U.S. and Mexico was nothing short...
fordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Ranked 23rd in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Kansas City, Mo. – (Aug. 4, 2021) — United Soccer Coaches released the association’s preseason college rankings for men’s and women’s soccer in all divisions of NCAA and junior college competition on Wednesday. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
SoccerPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Soccer Has a Brighter Future than the Women's National Team

Jason Smith: “You want a hot take? This is something you couldn’t say for 20 years but you can say it now and it’s accurate. US Men’s Soccer is in better shape than US Women’s Soccer. Think about it for a second, not just because of the result at the Gold Cup. Think about where these teams are headed. All of the best players that the United States men have are in their early-20’s and they didn’t play in the Gold Cup. The era of men’s soccer that we have been waiting for is coming. We’re going to breeze through qualifying for the World Cup, we’re going to have a great 2022, and we’re going to be a threat to win it all in 2026 when all our players are all in their mid-20’s and at their peak. We’ve been waiting for this from men’s soccer for a long time and it’s here. Compare this to the United States Women’s Team, where we have been telling you – enjoy this run – and now it’s over because the next time you see the Women’s National Team get set for qualifying tournaments it’s going to look a hell of a lot different. What you saw in these Olympics was the team get old overnight. The entire tournament they had rings run around them by all the other teams. The United States couldn’t get any separation from the other teams. The other teams were younger, faster to the ball, and they outplayed us. We didn’t play a good tournament at all. It’s a shame. The last ten years have been this group of women. It’s been Alex Morgan, it’s been Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, and all these great players that we feel like we know because we saw them all the time for a decade. But now that’s over because Rapinoe is 35, Carli Lloyd is going to be 40, and you got Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press all 32-33 years old. We’re going to need all new scorers and all-new strikers, and then you saw the defense get slow and get old overnight. You’re going to see a big turnover on this team because they absolutely have to have it. The next time you see the United States women play when it really matters you’re going to see a lot of new names come in. If I’m looking at the next four years and the immediate future, the United States men’s team is in great shape and they’re going to be big-time favorites to win a lot, and the women’s team is going to be transitioning.” (Full Audio Above)
Soccerhurstathletics.com

2021 Women's Soccer Roster

High School: Three-time first team LCL, All-District…Second-Team All-Ohio…Two time First-Team All-Ohio…Two-Time All-Region Selection…2020 LCL Player of the Year…2019 State Semi-finalist…2020 State-finalist…Named an All American as a senior. There is no related content available. Related Press Clips.
SoccerPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU men’s soccer team sets 17-game regular season schedule, trio of exhibitions set for August

Fresh off of its Horizon League regular-season title, the Northern Kentucky men’s soccer team has its sights set on the 2021 season and a 17-game regular-season schedule. “We are excited to be able to play three top-25 ranked teams (Louisville, Oral Roberts and CCU) away from home this year after reaching the heights of our No. 17 RPI in the spring,” said Stu Riddle, head coach of the Norse.
SoccerSan Francisco Chronicle

Must-see Olympics: Men's soccer, marathon, women's volleyball

Here are three things to watch Saturday at the Olympics (all times Pacific). 1. Men’s soccer (4:30 a.m., NBCSN): Brazil and Spain play for the gold, with the Brazilians hoping to join an exclusive club. Soccer has been in every Olympics — save 1932 — since 1900, and Brazil is attempting to become only the fifth country to win back-to-back titles (the last: Argentina, 2004, ’08). Brazil’s gold in Rio was its first, but the Brazilians are guaranteed to add to their all-time best six-medal count; they’ve also win three silvers and two bronzes, all since 1976. Spain also won gold on home turf (1992), but has only two other medals (silver in 1920 and 2000).
Atlanta, GAgopetrels.com

Chapman promoted within men’s soccer program

ATLANTA – Gabriel Chapman will take on a more prominent role with Oglethorpe men's soccer next year, as head coach Jon Akin announced Chapman's elevated coaching status beginning in the 2021-22 season. Chapman, who was a member of Akin's staff from 2013 to 2016 and returned for the 2020 season,...
Dix Hills, NYftc.edu

Men's Soccer Signs Sebastian Gomez

Dix Hills, N.Y. - The Five Towns College men's soccer team has signed Sebastian Gomez. Gomez, a center back/midfielder from Bucaramanga, Colombia, attended John Adams High School where he played three years of varsity soccer and was team captain. He was a member of the 2019 PSAL Championship Runner Up team for John Adams.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Marshall men’s soccer picked as preseason No. 1

HUNTINGTON — It was only a few months ago that Marshall men’s soccer and head coach Chris Grassie led the Thundering Herd to a national championship. The title was not only Marshall’s first team championship at the highest division of college athletics (Division I-A), but it was also Conference USA’s first-ever team national champion.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte 49ers unveil women's and men's soccer schedules

The Charlotte 49ers, who went 6-6 in a shortened women's spring campaign, open their regular season Aug. 19 against Kennesaw State at Transamerica Field. Charlotte 49ers soccer is less than 10 days away from taking the pitch. Both the men’s and women’s soccer had their fall 2020 regular seasons pushed...
North Manchester, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Brooks Tabbed Manchester Men’s Soccer Coach

NORTH MANCHESTER - Manchester University Director of Athletics Rick Espeset has announced that assistant men’s soccer coach Chad Brooks has been elevated to head men’s soccer coach. Former head coach Corey Brueggeman recently stepped down from the position to accept the role of director of men’s soccer operations at Ohio State University.
Soccerumbcretrievers.com

Men's Soccer Reveals '21 Newcomers

BALTIMORE - UMBC Men's Soccer did not have a Senior Night in the spring of 2021. Goalkeeper Eddie Huebner was the lone senior on the 2020-21 squad and he opted to return for the 2021 fall campaign. As did all but one of the 20 letterwinners on that highly-competitive 3-4-1 squad.

