So Tatis is going to play the OF to protect his shoulder,

Have to wonder if this is going to be a permanent move? He is a fantastic shortstop (though he has committed a lot of errors), and maybe offseason surgery can fix the (left) shoulder issue, but you can see where moving him to the OF might make a lot of sense as a way to maximize his offensive potential. The Padres are better suited than anybody else to move him, since they have very good in house SS options: Cronenworth who is playing most days now, Kim who I think they've underutilized, and super prospect CJ Abrams, who is doing very well as a 20 year old at AA and might be ready by next year (and probably profiles as the better defensive SS than Tatis anyway). It will be somewhat sad to not see Tatis play SS for a few years at least, but a Gold Glove caliber CF is nothing to scoff at.