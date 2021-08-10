Cancel
Anthony Joins His Friend LeBron with Title the Only Goal

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony realized the time was finally right to join forces with his friend LeBron James. Whether James and the veteran-led Los Angeles Lakers can help Anthony win his first NBA championship remains to be seen. Anthony and James have known each other since high school and were part of the star-studded 2003 draft class. James has four titles with three teams, while Anthony's teams are 3-13 in postseason series. With James, Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis headlining the Lakers, anything less than a championship would disappoint. Anthony should help LA with his 3-point shooting, likely in a reserve role.

