Madison County, KY

Superhero Gala a success

By Destinee Ott dott@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 4 days ago
Saturday evening, a phenomenon swept over Madison County. Was it a bird? Was it a plane? No. It was the second annual Case Appointed Special Advocates of Madison and Clark Counties' Superhero Gala.

There were no capes; however, there were plenty of superheroes to be found at the Eastern Kentucky Center for the Arts during the Gala.

Why did CASA pick the theme of their biggest fundraiser of the year to be superheroes? The answer is simple.

"All children need heroes, but abused and neglected children need superheroes," Victoria Benge, director of Case Appointed Special Advocates of Madison and Clark Counties (CASA), said. "We wanted to highlight all the superheroes and all the work our volunteers and board members and staff do to support these kids."

CASA members advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the family court system in both Madison and Clark Counties. Benge explained the vast majority of their funding comes from contributions and fundraisers, and the Superhero Gala is the largest fundraiser they have each year.

Going into the event, Benge had a goal of raising $30,000. Benge explained it costs $1,000 to get a child or sibling sets with a CASA volunteer for an entire year. So, the $30,000 goal would help provide 30 abused and neglected children or sibling sets with a CASA volunteer for an entire year.

"We don't have final numbers, but I know we surpassed our goal," Benge said.

These funds will go towards training volunteers, background checks, toys for the children, continued education for volunteers, and more.

Benge told The Register in 2020, there were 713 abused and neglected children in the two counties they serve. According to a previous Register article, Benge said there were 433 children in Madison County, which were substantiated cases of abuse or neglect in 2020.

"Social workers and the whole child welfare system is so overworked and overburdened," Benge said. "… Social workers don't have the time, the manpower, to get to know the kids as well as they would like. We just provide an extra set of eyes for everyone in the child welfare system, so everybody has a bit more understanding of what is going on with a child and what that child's best interests are."

For more information or to donate to CASA, visit madisoncasa.org.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
