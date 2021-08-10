Cancel
Education

West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements

By WSAZ News Staff
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.Va. (WSAZ) -- Leading health organizations in West Virginia are urging public and private schools to implement universal mask-wearing. In an open letter to schools, West Virginia health organizations call on county boards of education and school administrators to implement universal masking in their schools as part of their COVID-19 mitigation plans, in accordance with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance for safe in-person learning. This guidance states that all students, school staff and visitors should wear face masks at school, regardless of vaccination status.

State
West Virginia State
