This week, the Western Montana Fair will make a triumphant return after last year’s COVID pandemic. Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock has details. “We are super excited to bring everyone back together again after taking a year off from the fair, and one of the ways that we're excited to do that is through dance,” said Brock. “So our theme this year is the hoedown in Midtown and we're really trying to get folks to reconnect. Every night we have free live music thanks to our awesome bands. A lot of country some country rock, some Montana country, little bit of marching band and more.”