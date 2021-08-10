Josh Wright, TA Head Coach, joins the Gary Harris Show

"I’ve never been big with social media. Takes a lot of time. You got to respond to a lot of things. I’ve tried to focus on two things here: how do we develop our players and how do we bring players to our team? Whether it’s how we evaluate them or how we develop relationships to be able to recruit them here. So far, that’s worked OK. If any of you out there can convince me that me having a Twitter account is gonna help us do a better job in either one of those things, then I might consider it. Otherwise, I don’t know why I would consider doing it. No players have come to me and talked to me about it. But I would say this, if I thought it would enhance players’ chances to improve their brand by something that I did, I would be all for it."