Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Josh Wright, TA Head Coach, joins the Gary Harris Show

By Tommy Paradise
Posted by 
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to believe, but the high school football season is fast approaching in Alabama. One of the most interesting things that happens during the offseason is the so called "coaching carousel" that occurs. One team that has a new head coach is Tuscaloosa Academy. Last year Tuscaloosa Academy went...

tide1009.com

Comments / 0

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
802
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Josh Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autauga Academy#American Football#Ta Head Coach#Tuscaloosa Academy#Bessemer Academy#The Gary Harris Show#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

7 Crimson Tide Players on 2022 Senior Bowl Watchlist

The Senior Bowl announced its 2022 watchlist Thursday morning, which included seven seniors from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The seven Crimson Tide players named to the watchlist are:. Josh Jobe, Cornerback. LaBryan Ray, Interior Defensive Lineman. Phidarian Mathis, Interior Defensive Lineman. Daniel Wright, Safety. Christopher Allen, Edge Linebacker. Jaylen Moody,...
Orange County, CAPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Mater Dei: A Look at the School That Produced Bryce Young

When Bryce Young committed to the University of Alabama, fans of the Crimson Tide rejoiced. Young was a talented dual-threat quarterback from sunny, southern California. Not only was he the top player at his position and the best player from the state of California, but he was the second-best player in the entire country. His high school coach, Bruce Rollinson, even said that he could be the best quarterback that he’s ever coached.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Meet The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2021 Defense

The Alabama Crimson Tide led the SEC last season in scoring defense allowing just 19.4 points per game. The Tide brings back a bevy of depth and experience throughout the defensive side of the ball. Can Alabama take a step forward and return to the days of dominant defense?. The...
FootballPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Star’s Brother Trims List to Five

Trevor Etienne, 2022 running back out of Jennings, LA and brother of former Clemson Tigers star Travis Etienne, has named Alabama in his top five schools along with Florida, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. The 2022 prospect is ranked as the No. 14 running back in the class by 247Sports and was named a member of the 3A All-State team last season.
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs with San Fran After 2020 Hiatus

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter via Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's agency, Sports Trust Advisors, the former Alabama Crimson Tide safety has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Details on his new contract have yet to be revealed. This was the fourth reported opportunity for Clinton-Dix this offseason. In March he tried...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Wide Receiver Not Listed on Online Roster

The Alabama Crimson Tide opened its fall football camp this past Thursday to start its 2021 campaign. The Tide has to replace two wide receivers drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft but will have one less weapon to do so as Xavier Williams is not currently listed on the Alabama roster.
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Traeshon Holden Signs With Roc Nation

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced on Monday that he has signed with Roc Nation Sports for name, image and likeness off the field representation. Roc Nation Sports, formed in 2013 as part of Jay Z's entertainment agency represents a number of high-profile athletes including LaMelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette.
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

There Are “Humphrey” Days Until Alabama Football

Fall camp is underway, and football is close enough that you can smell it in the air. Students are returning to campus, ESPN is pushing out college football hype videos, and gameday outfits are being planned. With only 26 days until Alabama kicks off their national title-defending campaign in Atlanta against the Hurricanes, let’s take a look at two of the best to wear ‘26’ at the Capstone - Bobby and Marlon Humphrey.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Provides Positive Update on Trey Sanders

Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a positive update on running back Trey Sanders during a press conference on Sunday. “Trey Sanders I think is getting very close to being 100 percent,” Saban said. “The issue always with a player who has a significant injury like he had is how’s he going to respond when he actually starts having to play football and gets his and has to hit other people. That’s an unknown that we’ll just have to wait and see because we’ve only been in shorts and helmets so far so we’ve had very limited contact. But we’re pleased with his attitude. I see his burst in acceleration coming back and he’s been able to do it and repeat it on a day-to-day basis without issue.”
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Hey Coach Saban, Here’s Why You Should Get a Twitter Account

"I’ve never been big with social media. Takes a lot of time. You got to respond to a lot of things. I’ve tried to focus on two things here: how do we develop our players and how do we bring players to our team? Whether it’s how we evaluate them or how we develop relationships to be able to recruit them here. So far, that’s worked OK. If any of you out there can convince me that me having a Twitter account is gonna help us do a better job in either one of those things, then I might consider it. Otherwise, I don’t know why I would consider doing it. No players have come to me and talked to me about it. But I would say this, if I thought it would enhance players’ chances to improve their brand by something that I did, I would be all for it."
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s LaBryan Ray Dealing With Injury To Start Fall Camp

The Alabama Crimson Tide will start its national championship defense on Sept. 4 in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA., when the Tide takes on the Miami Hurricanes. The Alabama defense is expected to be a strong point for the team but the Crimson Tide may be without one of its more prominent defenders to start the year. Redshirt senior LaBryan Ray is currently missing time with a groin injury according to Nick Saban.
NBAPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

WATCH: Josh Primo Inks Rookie Deal with Spurs

Former Crimson Tide guard and 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo, is officially a San Antonio Spur. The 6-foot-6 wing from Toronto, Canada signed his rookie deal this week, becoming the youngest player in the NBA at just 18 years old. While the official terms of...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Sleep on Jameson Williams

There's a 6'2"-188lb wide receiver who wore No. 6 last year making waves at Alabama heading into the 2021 season. No, it's not DeVonta Smith. He's two inches shorter, about 10lbs lighter and suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles. No, this is Jameson Williams. He'll be wearing No. 1 for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy