Worcester, MA

Masks will again need to be worn by city employees, visitors in Worcester's municipal buildings

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester will again require all city employees and visitors to wear masks in all municipal buildings starting Thursday. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, and the highly contagious delta variant, City Manager Ed Augustus issued the Executive Order on Tuesday. The order applies to all vaccinated and unvaccinated City employees and visitors in municipal buildings and at all indoor City-organized events.

