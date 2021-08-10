Cancel
Economy

Mike Chaney on rising rates for National Flood Insurance program

WLOX
 3 days ago

Another hot August day with highs in the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday into the afternoon. Any rain and/or clouds will help to keep the temperatures in the 80s which will bring relief from the heat. But when the sun returns, it will heat things up quickly. In the tropics, Fred is in the Caribbean. It will move across Dominican Republic, Haiti and eventually the north coast of Cuba. By Saturday morning, Fred is forecast to be near the Florida Keys. Then, it will move into Gulf of Mexico. We're tracking it.

www.wlox.com

EnvironmentWLOX

TROPICS VIDEO: 4AM 8-13-2021 Will Fred recover?

We are going to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s today. Showers will help bring some relief from the heat. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will be very limited. This weekend will be a lot like today: hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fred is still a tropical depression and moving along the north coast of Cuba. It is still forecast to make a landfall along the north Florida coast...east of here. We are watching it and will keep you updated. There is also now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the Atlantic Basin, and it seems to be taking a similar path as Elsa and Fred. The next name on the list is Grace.
EnvironmentWLOX

Typical summer weekend. Tracking Fred

The rest of the weekend will feature more heat and humidity. Highs today will be in the low 90s with hit or miss showers and storms. As of Saturday morning, Tropical Depression Fred is very disorganized. However, it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the Gulf. A landfall in South Mississippi can't be ruled out. Here's the latest forecast.
EnvironmentWLOX

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

We are going to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s today. Showers will help bring some relief from the heat. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will be very limited. This weekend will be a lot like today: hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fred is still a tropical depression and moving along the north coast of Cuba. It is still forecast to make a landfall along the north Florida coast...east of here. We are watching it and will keep you updated. There is also now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the Atlantic Basin, and it seems to be taking a similar path as Elsa and Fred. The next name on the list is Grace.
Hancock County, MSWLOX

Hancock County school closures

Fred targeting Florida. 95L likely to become a depression or storm. Currently, no threats to Mississippi but we're watching closely in case of changes. Will Fred recover? Fred is barely hanging on for now north of Cuba & may not strengthen much today. Fred will hit the Florida Keys by tomorrow. And the storm still could get stronger over the warm Gulf waters this weekend before a likely Florida panhandle landfall by Monday.
EnvironmentWLOX

COVID-19 UPDATE: Dr. Tyler Sexton

A look back at some of the stories that made us smile over the last week. It's Gulf Coast Good News. We are going to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s today. Showers will help bring some relief from the heat. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will be very limited. This weekend will be a lot like today: hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fred is still a tropical depression and moving along the north coast of Cuba. It is still forecast to make a landfall along the north Florida coast...east of here. We are watching it and will keep you updated. There is also now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the Atlantic Basin, and it seems to be taking a similar path as Elsa and Fred. The next name on="list is Grace.
EnvironmentWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Fred targeting Florida. 95L likely to become a depression or storm. Currently, no threats to Mississippi but we're watching closely in case of changes. Will Fred recover? Fred is barely hanging on for now north of Cuba & may not strengthen much today. Fred will hit the Florida Keys by tomorrow. And the storm still could get stronger over the warm Gulf waters this weekend before a likely Florida panhandle landfall by Monday.
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning Tropics Update

We are going to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s today. Showers will help bring some relief from the heat. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will be very limited. This weekend will be a lot like today: hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fred is still a tropical depression and moving along the north coast of Cuba. It is still forecast to make a landfall along the north Florida coast...east of here. We are watching it and will keep you updated. There is also now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the Atlantic Basin, and it seems to be taking a similar path as Elsa and Fred. The next name on the list is Grace.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Tropical Storm Fred predicted to hit Alabama’s Eastern Shore

The current track of Tropical Depression Fred could mean a rough start of the week for the Alabama Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting the system could hit Baldwin County on the border of Alabama and Florida, as a Tropical Storm, Monday afternoon. Fred is currently a tropical depression north of Cuba. The storm’s original track was to hit the Florida Keys, skirt the State’s western coast, and then hit the panhandle with Alabama’s Gulf coast simply in the “cone of uncertainty.” Fred’s course has since drifted west, with Alabama now in the storm’s crosshairs. While this goes on, forecasters are also watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace which is following a similar course to Fred’s in this unfolding story, APR’s Guy Busby has reported on a recent hurricane disaster drill in Baldwin County as well as the ongoing effort to repair damage from last year’s Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. Click below for these stories. Guy, and APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue, were also part of the team that produced a documentary on the long term impact of the BP Gulf oil spill, which was honored with APR’s fourth national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.
EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Fred to become a tropical storm this weekend with possible landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday

Tropical Depression Fred remains poorly organized. It is located over Central Cuba. This is farther south than what was forecast for this time period. Most of the thunderstorms are displaced east of the center. The depression is battling moderate wind shear, but it is expected to lessen slightly during the next few days. Fred is moving to the west, and this means it may spend more time over Cuba vs. the water. That could change a few things in the forecast. First, this could possibly weaken, or dissipate the system is it stays over land. Second, the westward motion could also mean that, if it survives, it would enter the Gulf of Mexico farther to the west. That would then change the forecast track. Lastly, there is a chance the center could redevelop back to the east where all of the thunderstorms are located.
EnvironmentCBS 46

Fred expected to strengthen to a tropical storm this weekend

Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression as it moved over Hispaniola Wednesday night. The storm had 35 mph winds at 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday night. It is expected to become a tropical storm again Saturday, as it moves near the Florida Keys. How close the storm tracks...
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

The clouds and rain kept our temps in the 80s today. Expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially this evening and even overnight. Tonight will be warm and humid with some clearing to be able to see the Perseid Meteor Shower peak. This is the last night of the peak. The best viewing time is midnight through dawn. In the tropics, Fred is over water moving along the north Cuba coast and through the Straits of Florida. By Saturday morning, Fred is forecast to be near the Florida Keys. Then, it will move into Gulf of Mexico. We’re tracking it. There’s another tropical wave in the Atlantic Basin that could become a depression or storm this weekend; the next name on the list is Grace.
Environmentwgno.com

Fred barely a depression, track remains the same

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning says Fred is closer to an open wave than an actual tropical depression. However they kept it at 35mph and depression status during the 10AM update. Fred still has a visible circulation but just about all of the thunderstorms and...

