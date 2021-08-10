Mike Chaney on rising rates for National Flood Insurance program

A look back at some of the stories that made us smile over the last week. It's Gulf Coast Good News. We are going to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s today. Showers will help bring some relief from the heat. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will be very limited. This weekend will be a lot like today: hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fred is still a tropical depression and moving along the north coast of Cuba. It is still forecast to make a landfall along the north Florida coast...east of here. We are watching it and will keep you updated. There is also now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the Atlantic Basin, and it seems to be taking a similar path as Elsa and Fred. The next name on the list is Grace.