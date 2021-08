Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Agilent Technologies to become a value-added reseller for their single- and triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers as well as ICP-MS and ICP-OES products, software and services. This new partnership significantly expands the ion chromatography (IC) capabilities of Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada and opens numerous additional applications, particularly in the environmental and food and beverage analysis markets.