Cumberland County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTY At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Lake Tansi and Indian Rock Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages Sequatchie River, Caney Fork including Clifty, Whites Creek and Piney Creek, Crossville, Basses Creek including Lake Tansi Village, Piney River, Bee Creek including Bledsoe State Forest, Byrd Creek including Cumberland Mountain State Park and Homestead, Lower Daddys Creek, Crab Orchard Creek, Laurel Creek including Lantana and Erasmus, Upper Daddys Creek, Fairfield Glade, Obed River including the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area and Caney Fork including Pleasant Hill. Rainfall will be tapering off...and water will recede quickly.

