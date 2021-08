Audio Analogue’s AAdrive CD transport and AAdac digital-to-analogue converter are the latest high-end audio components from the Italian company’s four-strong PureAA line. The Pure AA models are all half-width but robust designs, which combine the company’s twin ideals of making it sound good and look good. The price differential might suggest the AAdrive is in some way the lesser of the two devices, but that’s not the case. In reality, both represent a pinnacle of performance for the brand, and beyond that, both fit well into Audio Analogue’s ever-expanding product portfolio. Come to think of it, the biggest stumbling block the PureAA line might have is that people have welded shut their minds when it comes to audio, and that means the success of the Puccini integrated amplifier might pigeonhole the company as an amp brand.