The respiratory system: Age-related changes and COPD

By MARTHA SWATS Comfort Keepers
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, more commonly referred to as COPD, is a health problem facing adults in the U.S. Because of its progressive nature and increased age as a leading factor, there is a greater prevalence of COPD in seniors. The good news is that many adults can easily reduce their risk of COPD through lifestyle management.

