Nashville Talk Host Phil Valentine Remains In Critical Condition With COVID.
Nashville talk show host Phil Valentine remains “critically ill” according to fellow “Super Talk 99.7” WWTN host Dan Mandis. He told listeners today that they are in a “waiting mode” as doctors work to “rehab” Valentine’s lungs. In a series of Facebook posts Mandis said that doctors are now hoping to reduce Valentine’s dependence on a ventilator and that his lungs will improve. “Your continued prayers and support are appreciated,” he told listeners.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 1