InCharge updating US Nissan dealer EV chargers

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-Charge Energy, a specialist in commercial fleet EV infrastructure, is working for Nissan North America to install charging hardware and software at 500 dealerships across the US. The upgraded chargers are part of the preparations for the 2022 Ariya electric crossover, due on sale later this year. The Ariya has...

