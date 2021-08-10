InCharge updating US Nissan dealer EV chargers

Nissan is no stranger to the EV space, with a long history of seriously studying EVs and maker of one of the more successful EVs to date: the affordable Leaf. It also has a serious compact truck legacy, introducing a series of pickups in the U.S. starting way back in the late 1950s and hitting a high point with the D21 "Hardbody" truck of the mid-1980s. The Hardbody was, and remains, an icon of compact truck design, and it was plenty utilitarian, too. As response to the recently announced Ford Maverick appears to show, consumers are intrigued by the idea of affordable compact pickups with interesting alternative fuel options. So it makes sense that Automotive News is reporting that some folks at Nissan have taken a "why not both?" approach, and are studying a compact EV pickup.