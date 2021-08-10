Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins crime thriller 'By All'; Jesse Williams to star in TV adaptation of 'Take Me Out'
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is staying booked and busy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abdul-Mateen II has signed on to Steven Caple Jr.'s new dystopian crime thriller, By All. Directed and produced by Caple Jr., the new film follows Donte, a man "struggling to make ends meet [while being] forced to go on the run in a world without police." A release date for By All has yet to be announced.www.kiss104fm.com
Comments / 0