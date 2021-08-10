Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins crime thriller 'By All'; Jesse Williams to star in TV adaptation of 'Take Me Out'

Sometimes, you can just feel the electricity come off actors as they rise through the ranks and become superstars. You just know that at any moment, they’re going to have that breakout role that catapults them to the top. And right now, that is what it feels like with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Sure, he’s already had great performances in big projects (“Aquaman” and “Watchmen,” to name a couple), but the future looks ridiculously bright with “Candyman” later this month, “The Matrix 4” later this year, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” next year, and “Furiosa” sometime after that. And though it might seem like overkill, it appears Abdul-Mateen II just lined up a potential franchise with him in the lead role with “By All.”