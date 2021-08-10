Cranston drops panhandling charges but must pay $140,000 of ACLU's legal fees
Cranston is set to dismiss the charges against six people who were ticketed four years ago while protesting the city’s anti-panhandling ordinance. The activists are scheduled to appear in Municipal Court Thursday morning when the charges will be officially dropped, according to the Rhode Island Homeless Bill of Rights Defense Committee, the group that organized the demonstration after the ordinance was adopted in 2017. The city confirmed the timing.www.providencejournal.com
