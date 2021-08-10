Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cranston, RI

Cranston drops panhandling charges but must pay $140,000 of ACLU's legal fees

providencejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCranston is set to dismiss the charges against six people who were ticketed four years ago while protesting the city’s anti-panhandling ordinance. The activists are scheduled to appear in Municipal Court Thursday morning when the charges will be officially dropped, according to the Rhode Island Homeless Bill of Rights Defense Committee, the group that organized the demonstration after the ordinance was adopted in 2017. The city confirmed the timing.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Automobile#Municipal Court#District Court#House Of Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Florida StateFox News

Tropical Depression Fred brings flooding risks to Florida, Cuba

Tropical Depression Fred is producing heavy rains over Cuba and the Florida Keys on Saturday as it continues to move toward the west-northwest. In an early morning update on Facebook, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote that the storm was centered approximately 25 miles west of Havana, Cuba and about 125 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Galveston, TXPosted by
The Hill

27 on board Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

A Carnival Cruise Line ship that arrived in Belize on Wednesday after departing from Texas recorded 27 positive COVID-19 tests, all among people who are fully vaccinated. The Belize Tourism Board said in a press release that the Carnival Vista ship, which left from Galveston, Texas, arrived in Belize City with a total of 2,895 guests and 1,441 crew members.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Expelled BBC reporter says she was told to never return to Russia

A BBC journalist said Saturday she had been told by the Russian government never to return to the country after reports that her visa would not be renewed. Sarah Rainsford, who serves as a Moscow correspondent for the BBC, was given the news this week that she would have until the end of the month to leave the country, amid London's refusal to allow Russian journalists to receive visas.

Comments / 5

Community Policy