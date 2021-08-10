Take On Tastewise Kids’ Summer Taste Quest!

Farmers markets and home gardens are bursting with fresh produce. Right now, my garden is popping. One of my favorite ways to prepare fresh veggies is to roast them with a little olive oil. They can be your meal's main event, a side dish or you can add them to other dishes, such as soups, sandwiches and salads. The key to making them taste like candy is to refrain from cooking them too fast. If you want them crispy, don't crank the heat, just leave them in the oven a little longer. My friends call this recipe, "Vivi's veggies."