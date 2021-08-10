Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Paul Osew guides Wimbledon into second round

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArfYo_0bNlCXyx00
Paul Osew (PA) (PA Archive)

Paul Osew hit the winner as AFC Wimbledon booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at south London neighbours Charlton

Both teams were much changed from their respective games at the weekend.

The home side had the better opening spell, forcing two corners, although they failed to fashion out much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Wimbledon took the lead on 25 minutes with the first real chance of the game, when Osew slotted home a cross from debutant Henry Lawrence.

The goal lifted the away side, and Ethan Chislett saw his shot on 29 minutes cleared off the line by Jacob Roddy.

Charlton pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, and Josh Davison broke through the visitor back line on 56 minutes – only for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev to get his fingertips to the shot.

Dapo Mebude curled wide for Wimbledon just before the hour mark, before the Watford loanee was subbed by Ayoub Assal on 64 minutes.

Needing a response, Charlton put on Jayden Stockley and former Wimbledon player George Dobson on 68 minutes.

With seven minutes of injury time added, the home side pressed for the equaliser, but the visitors saw the game out.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayoub Assal
Person
Jayden Stockley
Person
Dapo Mebude
Person
Nik Tzanev
Person
Josh Davison
Person
Paul Osew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Wimbledon#South London#Afc Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

FPL draft guide: The best first round picks - ranked

We are getting tantalisingly close to the beginning of the Premier League season. You know what that means? Yes, it's time to start thinking about the Fantasy Premier League Draft. The game has become increasingly popular in recent years and whether you are a seasoned veteran or complete novice, selecting a fire first round pick is vital.
Baseballhendersonvillestandard.com

Rhythm advance to OVL Second Round  

Full Count Rhythm continues to run its way through the Ohio Valley League, advancing to the second round of the playoffs last weekend with a 2-0 series win over Paducah. The Rhythm defeated the Chiefs 16-2 over the two games. The Rhythm defeated Fulton in the first game of a...
Golfjerryratcliffe.com

Groves charges into Jefferson Cup lead with a 6-under second round

Dustin Groves posted a six-under 65 in Saturday’s second round of the Jefferson Cup Championship at Birdwood Golf Club to leapfrog to the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s finals. Coupled with is 2-under 69 in the opening round, Groves is 8-under 134 for the tournament, which is being...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Blackpool thump Middlesbrough to ease through in Carabao Cup

Callum Connolly scored his first Blackpool goal as the Tangerines beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to progress in the Carabao Cup. The defender rifled home a powerful shot after 31 minutes before late goals from Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson wrapped up the tie. Blackpool should have won even more comfortably after...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

When Sunderland will face Blackpool in the Carabao Cup second round after Tangerines beat Middlesbrough to progress

Lee Johnson’s side beat Port Vale at Vale Park in the first round of the competition after a goal from Josh Hawkes and an Aiden O’Brien penalty either side of half-time. The tie against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road will be played on the week commencing August 23, after Sunderland’s home game against AFC Wimbledon and before a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out. Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.
Soccerchatsports.com

Blackpool 3-0 Middlesbrough: Blackpool cruise past Boro in EFL Cup

Blackpool cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup as Callum Connolly's strike set them on their way to a dominant win over Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Boro could not muster an attempt on target throughout and registered only three efforts in total, while the hosts could have reached double figures, such was their dominance.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient’s attacking options stretched for Exeter clash

Leyton Orient are light on forward options for Exeter’s visit in Sky Bet League Two. Aaron Drinan, who scored in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with QPR, is expected to lead the line again despite struggling with cramp during the latter stages of the London derby. Boss Kenny Jackett is set...
SoccerSB Nation

Five Things: Bolton Wanderers 0-0 (5-4) Barnsley

In League Two, Wanderers were used to dominating possession and breaking down teams that were happy to sit back and soak up pressure. Against both Barnsley and Milton Keynes, Bolton faced teams that wanted to dominate possession. Ian Evatt’s side have been impressive off the ball. Their press isn’t relentless. It’s thought out, considered. Antoni Sarcevic and Kieron Lee did some of their best work off the ball last night.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

QPR edge past Leyton Orient on penalties

QPR needed penalties to avoid an upset in the Carabao Cup and reach the second round after eventually beating Leyton Orient 5-3 in a shoot-out. Rob Dickie’s second goal in consecutive matches appeared to put the Sky Bet Championship side on course for a routine victory, but the hosts recovered and Aaron Drinan levelled late on before Ruel Sotiriou’s missed effort from 12 yards saw the hosts exit the competition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy