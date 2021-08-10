Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Historical dissembling

By Charles Cole
Sheridan Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional Democrats and their newfound allies (e.g. Liz Cheney) call the Jan. 6 “insurrection” the most serious attack on the Capitol since 1812. On March 1, 1954, four terrorists, claiming that violence was justified in order to obtain “Puerto Rico’s independence from US rule,” gathered on a Capitol vistors balcony during a debate in the House of Representatives, unfurled a Puerto Rican flag, and fired 30 rounds into the chamber wounding five congressmen.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Puerto Rican#The Democrat Party#Americans#Southern Democrats#The Republican Party#Republican#Gop#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
U.S. Politicspilot.com

Column: GOP Showing No Leadership On the Issues

After the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 and the inauguration two weeks later, I penned an article that suggested ways political entities needed to change to preserve our democracy and basic ways of governing in this country. Included were suggestions to individuals, business and labor, and both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats are going to get a shellacking in 2022

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to raise awareness recently about the most obvious thing in Washington: The Democrat’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives is in serious jeopardy. Politico’s story “House Dem campaign chief warns the majority at risk without message reboot” amplified Mr. Maloney’s cry for help but made it clear that Democrats are in serious denial about the dire situation they’ve created for themselves.
POTUSWashington Post

A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Lindsey Graham ‘called pal Joe Biden after attacking his son Hunter to say he only lashed out to please Trump fans’

REPUBLICAN Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly tried to patch up his fractured relationship with President Joe Biden – despite having attacked Biden's son, Hunter, during the 2020 election season. According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after his election victory, hoping to repair his relationship with his former...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden braces for brutal loss

The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations. It's looking increasingly likely to high-ranking aides to President Biden that the U.S. will have no enduring diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 — the date Biden has promised the full troop withdrawal will be complete.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Shane BurleyTrump losing the 2020 election has only increased the chance of right-wing violence

There had been some hope that the threat of far-right violence that marked Donald Trump’s presidency would decline after Joe Biden became president and promised to deal with white nationalist groups. Once Biden took office, the thinking went, Trump’s movement would have been proven to be a failure, while Trump himself would no longer have the world’s most powerful bully pulpit. That would deflate the nativist street movement that acted as part of his base.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Critics slam Obama's birthday bash after Martha's Vineyard reports increase in coronavirus cases

Critics are slamming former President Barack Obama and his birthday bash last weekend after Martha’s Vineyard reported an increase in coronavirus cases. Critics are using hashtags such as "#superspreader" and "#ObamaVariant" after the Daily Mail reported that at least 74 people have tested positive for the virus since Obama’s elite party last Saturday, which is more than any week since April.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy