Historical dissembling
Congressional Democrats and their newfound allies (e.g. Liz Cheney) call the Jan. 6 “insurrection” the most serious attack on the Capitol since 1812. On March 1, 1954, four terrorists, claiming that violence was justified in order to obtain “Puerto Rico’s independence from US rule,” gathered on a Capitol vistors balcony during a debate in the House of Representatives, unfurled a Puerto Rican flag, and fired 30 rounds into the chamber wounding five congressmen.www.thesheridanpress.com
