Midstream approach to renewables takes shape as more firms announce investments
Refiner Phillips 66 plans to buy a stake in lithium-ion battery materials supplier Novonix Ltd. as the White House accelerates the transition to electric vehicles. Under pressure from shareholders and policymakers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, U.S. pipeline companies are firming up strategies for investing in existing renewable fuels facilities and decarbonizing oil and gas projects already under construction.www.spglobal.com
