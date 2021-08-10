Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Midstream approach to renewables takes shape as more firms announce investments

spglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefiner Phillips 66 plans to buy a stake in lithium-ion battery materials supplier Novonix Ltd. as the White House accelerates the transition to electric vehicles. Under pressure from shareholders and policymakers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, U.S. pipeline companies are firming up strategies for investing in existing renewable fuels facilities and decarbonizing oil and gas projects already under construction.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Nextera Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Novonix Ltd#The White House#M A#Kinder Morgan Inc S#Kinetrex Energy#Psx#Tallgrass Energy Lp#Enlink Midstream Llc#Dcp Midstream Lp#Coo Benjamin Lamb#S P Global Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

OTC expands wind energy component as oil and gas sector's future looks bleak

The energy transition is well underway at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, and everyone in the fossil fuel industry should pay attention. Following the cancellation of last year’s OTC due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day conference of energy suppliers, producers and supporters will be much smaller. Fewer panels, fewer technical discussions and, more than likely, fewer people.
Irving, TXdallassun.com

Chevron, Exxon seek cost effective means to develop renewable fuels

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels. Among the sources of...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Thermal power plant retirements chip away at coal's customer base

U.S. thermal coal producers watched their domestic customer base shrink in 2020 as utilities continued to announce coal-fired power plant closures and transition to less expensive renewable and natural gas sources. Companies delivered about 33.4% of the total coal produced last year in the U.S. to power plants already slated...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

CATL raises $9 billion to fund increased battery production

Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL has announced plans to raise Yuan 58.2 billion ($9 billion) via a private placement to fund six projects to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company said in a translated filing...
New York City, NYColumbia University

National Oil Companies and the Energy Transition: Ecopetrol's Acquisition of an Electric Transmission Company

The energy transition strategies of international oil companies have come under increased scrutiny from investors and the media as countries across the globe grapple with targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.[1] It is unclear if national oil companies (NOCs) are going to feel the same pressure given their government-majority ownership and, if so, how they will adjust their business models.
Energy Industryai-cio.com

NY State Pension Fund Scrutinizes Shale Oil, Gas Companies

The $254.8 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund is evaluating 42 publicly traded shale oil and gas companies to determine if they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The fund said it will scrutinize companies that derive more than 10% of their revenue from crude oil...
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Guide to Renewable Energy Investments

Renewable energy is the future. The declining supply of fossil fuels, like coal, and climate change, which carbon-based energy has helped the cause, are the two main reasons for our movement toward renewable energy. Renewable energy investment can be an attractive investment for many investors due to its potential, but it also may be risky due to the new technologies involved. If you are interested in building a socially responsible portfolio, here’s an overview of the renewable energy space.
Financial Reportsmpamag.com

Firm Capital announces financial results

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation has announced strong financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the year. Net income during the three months ending June 30 grew by 7.4% annually to $7.378 million, while net income over the first six months of 2021 increased by 12.1% to $14.685 million.
Energy IndustryTax Foundation

Tax Treatment of Nuclear Energy Should Be Simplified, Neutral, with Renewable Energy Sources

Tackling climate change and shifting the economy towards renewable energy has been a key part of the Biden administration’s agenda. However, this effort must first confront an overly complicated and non-neutral tax code, particularly in how it treats nuclear energy, for the White House to reach its ambitious goal of a 100 percent clean energy sector by 2035 and economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050.
MarketsCoinDesk

Investment Firm Kryptoin Files for Ether ETF

As the SEC weighs approving its first bitcoin ETF, Kryptoin and others are getting in line for an ETH ETF. Kryptoin Investment Advisors filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday for an ether exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Delaware-based firm said in its proposal that...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Investment firm hires, promotes six

Nashville- and Chicago-based investment firm Cressey & Co. has announced a series of appointments and promotions. Andy Hurd and Brennan Murray were both promoted to partner. Hurd joined the firm in 2018 as an operating partner after having served as CEO of health care companies MedeAnalytics, Epocrated and Carefx. Murray joined the firm in 2017, overseeing talent initiatives, and has previously worked in executive search and talent management including at Sterling Partners and Korn Ferry International.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude inventory draws resume as refinery demand, exports climb

US crude oil inventory draws resumed in the week ended Aug. 6 amid an uptick in refinery demand and higher exports, US Energy Information Administration data showed Aug. 11. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total commercial crude stocks declined 450,000 barrels to 438.78 million barrels,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

North American midstream sector remains full, but few want to buy

Industry warns consolidation needed with more infrastructure, less production. Ongoing pressure to invest in buybacks, dividends/distributions. A slower and steadier trickle of midstream consolidation has continued since the upstream buying spree that began last fall, but energy executives and analysts warn there are still too many pipeline companies in a North American industry that is now producing less crude within an overbuilt infrastructure environment.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US renewable diesel production faces headwinds from high feedstock costs

The growing popularity of repurposing or building renewable diesel facilities by US refiners and others seems to have hit a roadblock, as growing demand for feedstock is pressuring supply and price. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. CVR Energy has decided, for the time...
Industryspglobal.com

US producers hike wire rod prices by $30/st

Other US producers expected to follow amid firm market conditions. Nucor plans to raise wire rod prices in the US, according to a letter sent to customers. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The steelmaker kicked off the new round of price increases late in the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Power-guzzling crypto miners racing to find cheaper energy sources

Even after bitcoin mining activity dipped in recent months, the cryptocurrency network consumed almost as much energy as the entire nation of Chile and more than twice what homes and businesses in Denmark use in a year, real-time estimates show. Such heavy power consumption explains why operators of the sprawling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy