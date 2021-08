UNITED STATES—It has taken me some time, but I have come to the conclusion that I care too much about other people and as a result I am ignoring my needs. My mental health matters because sometimes I put too much on my plate. The sad thing about the situation is that people know that about me and they use it against me to their advantage. Something that I have discovered about myself as I age is that it is absolutely ok to tell people a simple two-letter word, “NO.”