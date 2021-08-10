Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

Grand Rapids Fishing Report 8-10-21

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Grand Rapids, MN area Fishing Report brought to you by Andy Walls, Andy Walls Fishing. Walleye fishing has been very productive as of late. Anglers are having good luck trolling spinner rigs with nightcrawlers in 10-18 feet of water. The edges of humps, flats, and points have all produced steady action. The common theme seems to be the outside edge of the weed lines, and it has been common to catch a variety of species each outing. Fishing the spinner rigs at 1-1.7 MPH has been the.

